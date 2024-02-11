McLean-Bailey commits to continue with Geingob’s legacy

  • February 12, 2024
WINDHOEK: Former Miss Universe Michelle McLean-Bailey has expressed her commitment to carrying forward the legacy of late President Hage Geingob, in continuing to work towards realising the vision he had for Namibia and its people. The global ambassador, who had a close relationship with the late president since her victory in the Miss Namibia competition, described Geingob as a mentor and close friend who played a pivotal role in shaping her personal and professional growth. Geingob, she said, provided guidance and support during critical moments of her life. She vowed to continue building on the legacy he left for every Namibian. In her message of condolences availed here on Sunday, McLean-Bailey said: 'I am deeply saddened by the passing of President Geingob. His dedication and service to our nation will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and the people of Namibia during this difficult time.' She said the late president's influence and dedication to the better ment of the nation will not be forgotten, and she intends to honour his memory by contributing to the continued progress and development of Namibia. President Geingob's passing has deeply affected the nation, as he was widely respected for his leadership, vision, and dedication to improving the lives of all Namibians, she said. 'During his time in office, he made significant strides in various sectors, leaving behind a legacy of progress and inclusivity. His passing represents a great loss for the country, and the outpouring of grief and tributes from across the nation is a testament to the impact he had on the lives of many,' she said, adding that as the people of Namibia mourn the loss of President Geingob, they are also looking towards the future and the continuation of his work. Source: The Namibia Press Agency

