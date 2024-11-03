Minister Shifeta Urges Support for Swapo at Bunya Rally.



BUNYA: The Minister of Environment, Forestry and Tourism, Pohamba Shifeta, has urged residents of Bunya village to remain steadfast in their support for the Swapo Party, emphasizing the importance of not disregarding historical achievements, as seen in other nations.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Shifeta addressed a rally in Bunya, located in the Kavango West Region, on Saturday. He encouraged community members to engage in grassroots efforts, such as going door-to-door to educate one another about the significance of former liberation movements remaining in power, as some factions aim to disrupt these movements for their agendas.

Shifeta clarified that he is not opposed to change or involvement in the electoral processes of any country, as democratic rights allow nations to choose their political leaders freely. He highlighted Swapo’s contributions to achieving peace in Namibia and stressed that peace alone is insufficient; there must also be a focus on delivering services.

Reflecting on Swapo’s gove

rnance since Namibia’s independence over 34 years ago, Shifeta noted significant infrastructural achievements across the vast nation, despite some critics refusing to acknowledge these efforts. He argued that true national development comes from fostering hard work and creating self-sufficient conditions for citizens, rather than relying on unrealistic promises like grants and financial handouts.

Shifeta also advised voters to remain clear-headed on election day to prevent errors at the polls. Namibians are scheduled to vote for new lawmakers on 27 November 2024.