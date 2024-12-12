Namibia Hosts Africa’s First High-Level Ocean Panel, Aiming for Sustainable Ocean Economy**



WALVIS BAY: Namibia is currently hosting the 38th High-Level Ocean Panel on Sustainable Ocean Economy in Walvis Bay, marking a historical first for the African continent. The gathering, which includes global leaders and experts, seeks to address strategic priorities for the Ocean Panel in 2025 and its contributions to future United Nations Ocean Conferences. A significant focus is also placed on shaping the Ocean Panel’s agenda for the years 2026-2030.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the discussions were initiated by Fisheries and Marine Resources Minister Derek Klazen, standing in for President Dr. Nangolo Mbumba as his Sherpa. Minister Klazen underscored the critical role oceans play in climate regulation, biodiversity sustenance, and supporting livelihoods worldwide. He also highlighted the grave threats facing marine environments, such as climate change, overfishing, pollution, and habitat destruction. Klazen stressed Namibia’s responsibility to balance marine resource utilization with sustainability,

given its status as a coastal and fishing nation. He noted the importance of the marine sector in Namibia’s economy, emphasizing its role in ensuring food security, job creation, and generating foreign exchange.

Norway’s Special Envoy for the Ocean Panel, Georg Børsting, commended Namibia for its significant contributions to the Ocean Panel since its inception in 2018. He honored the late Namibian President Hage Geingob, acknowledging his advocacy for a sustainable ocean economy. Børsting cited notable achievements of the panel, including advancements in sustainable ocean plans and commitments like the High Seas Treaty and 30 by 30 initiatives.

Ilana Seid, representing Palau on the Ocean Panel, praised Namibia’s efforts in sustainable ocean practices, such as kelp restoration and port development. She called for stronger Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) focused on ocean health in the fight against climate change and stressed the need for a comprehensive plastics treaty to combat marine pollution.

he three-day event brings together representatives from 14 other countries, including Namibia, to collaboratively address these pressing issues.