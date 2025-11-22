Chelsea Moves Into Second as Newcastle Upsets Manchester City in Premier League



Windhoek: Namibia’s senior women’s cricket team secured their first victory of the inaugural International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s Emerging Nations Trophy with a spirited 12-run win over Uganda in another low-scoring encounter on Friday. Namibia opened their campaign on Thursday with an eight-wicket defeat to Tanzania but responded well on day two of the championship.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the tournament features eight of the leading Associate Members in the women’s game: five nations with One Day International (ODI) status and three ranked highest in the ICC Women’s T20I Team Rankings as of the 1 May 2025 cut-off. All teams will meet once in a single round-robin format, with the champions crowned on 30 November 2025.





After their disappointing start on Thursday, Namibia regrouped to post 83/8 with valuable contributions from Kayleen Green (21), Yasmine Khan (19), and an unbeaten 18 from Naomi Benjamin. Uganda’s bowlers kept a tight grip on proceedings, with Sarah Akiteng (2/10), Immaculate Nakisuuyi (2/16), and Malisa Ariokot (2/12) each claiming two wickets.





Uganda appeared confidently in control at 49/1 late in the 13th over, but Namibia’s attack held its composure, sparking a dramatic collapse to restrict them to 71/7 and seal a hard-earned win.





In other matches played on Friday, Scotland made it two wins from two after edging Tanzania by five runs in a high-scoring contest. The Netherlands registered their first victory of the tournament with a composed four-wicket win over the UAE, while Papua New Guinea defeated hosts Thailand by eight runs in a tense, low-scoring affair to record their first points.





Namibia now sit fifth among the eight nations competing, level on two points with the UAE (second), Tanzania (third), and Thailand (fourth). The Netherlands and Papua New Guinea, who each picked up their first wins on Friday, are tied in seventh place with two points apiece. Uganda remain the only side yet to open their account and are bottom of the standings.





Scotland top the table with four points after winning both of their fixtures.





Namibia will hope to build on Friday’s momentum when they return to action on Sunday, as they seek another strong performance to keep their ambitions of challenging for top honours alive.

