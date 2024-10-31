Namibian Electoral Process Reaches Critical Stage with Arrival of Ballot Papers.



Windhoek: Chief Electoral Officer Peter Shaama has announced that the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) will undertake essential electoral activities following the receipt of ballot papers on Wednesday. The delivery marks a pivotal moment in the lead-up to the Presidential and National Assembly elections scheduled for 27 November 2024.

According to Namibia Press Agency, two cargo planes arrived at Hosea Kutako International Airport carrying 50 pallets with 3.2 million ballot papers. These papers were printed by a company based in South Africa. Shaama addressed the media on Wednesday, acknowledging the arrival of the ballot papers as a crucial milestone in the election process, with just over three weeks remaining until the voting day.

The election commission has disclosed that 21 political parties will vie for 96 parliamentary seats, with 15 of these parties also presenting presidential candidates. Shaama indicated that ECN and party representatives would engage in significant tasks between 31 October a

nd 13 November 2024.

In the upcoming days, electoral stakeholders will manage the packing and distribution of ballot papers for Namibian diplomatic missions abroad, with activities planned between Thursday and Friday. From Thursday to Saturday, ECN will also supervise the dispatch of election materials to all 35 embassies abroad, aided by the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation. Additionally, special voting ballots will be organized and dispatched to the regions from 07 to 10 November.

Training sessions for election agents and police officers will be conducted for special voting within the same timeframe. Shaama noted that polling officers would be deployed a day prior to the special voting on 13 November 2024. Special voting is designated for law enforcement personnel, seagoing staff, and individuals voting abroad.

Shaama emphasized the commission’s dedication to transparency by stating, “As part of our commitment to ensure transparency, all political parties contesting in the 2024 electio

ns were provided with packaging schedules of the ballot papers per region, per constituency and polling station.” He further urged stakeholders to remain informed through credible channels, highlighting the shared responsibility of safeguarding democratic processes. The commission remains steadfast in its mission to conduct fair and transparent elections in adherence to its constitutional mandate.