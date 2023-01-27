NamRa collects close to N.dollars 3 billion from customs operations

The Namibia Revenue Agency (NamRa) has collected close to N.dollars 3 billion during the 2021/22 financial year from customs and excise operations, while revenue collected from SACU amounted to close N. dollars 14 billion during the same period.

These statistics were revealed by NamRa Commissioner, Sam Shivute, during the commemoration of International World Customs Day held in Oshikango in the Ohangwena Region on Thursday.

'There are many reasons for NamRa to celebrate on this day, owing to many achievements made by our customs officers in offices and various entry points in the past 12 months.

These achievements also include the implementation of the Customs Modernisation Programmes such as Advance Ruling, the SADC Electronic Certificate of Origin, Container Control Programme and the Unique Consignment Reference launched today, as well as the successful interception of various consignments of illicit products harmful to society,” he expressed.

The day was celebrated under the theme; “Nurturing the next generation: promoting a culture of knowledge-sharing and professional pride in customs”, which according to Shivute is in line with NamRa's aspirations to embrace knowledge management as a business philosophy.

“The theme also rightly fits with the various initiatives that NamRa has embarked upon and finally, it fosters the next generation of global citizens, creates the optimal atmosphere for knowledge-based innovation that uses information technology as a

platform, aspires to share knowledge and enhances effectiveness and efficiency by accumulating, utilising and growing all sorts of knowledge,” Shivute added.

Ohangwena Governor, Walde Ndevashiya, also commended the customs officers for the work they have done in the region, emphasising mainly on the flagging and interception of illicit substances.

“My office will continue to provide unwavering support to the work of NamRa and we therefore call upon central government to ensure that this institution is adequately funded to acquire the latest tools, equipment and technology to further boost our fight against the trafficking of illicit drugs and narcotics,” the governor said.

(NAMPA)

Source: The Namibian Press Agency