80th Anniversary: Wema Bank Eyes Return to Top Tier

Rietfontein: Three netball teams have advanced to the finals at the national deaf sports games, slated for Sunday at the Rietfontein Sports Stadium, located outside Grootfontein in the Otjozondjupa Region.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Linda Kanana, an official from the Namibian Deaf Sports Federation (NDSF), announced on Saturday that the Eswatini Deaf Netball team topped the scores with 84 points. Following them was the Still Water Deaf Netball team from Oshakati, accumulating 55 points, while the Sunrise netball team from Windhoek secured third place with 52 points. Meanwhile, the River Warriors from Rundu earned 24 points, and the Seals from Swakopmund managed 16 points, resulting in their elimination from the games.

The NDSF games commenced on Friday morning at the Rietfontein Sports Stadium. The event aims to select players in football, netball, and athletics to represent Namibia at the Tokyo 2025 Deaflympics. The finals for all three sports will be held on Sunday.

The 2025 Summer Deaflympics, a

n international multi-sport event for deaf athletes, occurs every four years. This edition is scheduled to take place in Tokyo, Japan, from 15 to 26 November 2025.