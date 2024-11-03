NEFF Pledges to Nationalise Namibian Mines and Oil Industries.



Windhoek: The Namibia Economic Freedom Fighters (NEFF) has announced its commitment to nationalise the mining and oil industries should it ascend to power. This ambitious plan is part of the party’s broader vision to achieve genuine freedom and prosperity for all Namibians, as articulated by its president, Epafras Mukwiilongo, during a manifesto launch on Saturday.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the opposition party unveiled its election manifesto in Windhoek, in preparation for the upcoming Presidential and National Assembly elections scheduled for 27 November 2024. Mukwiilongo highlighted that the revenues generated from mining would be reinvested into vital sectors, including education, housing, sanitation, healthcare, and infrastructure development.

Mukwiilongo stated, “The NEFF promises to reclaim our economy by nationalising key industries like mines and oil. These resources belong to all Namibians, not just a few.” He further explained that the profits from these sectors would be allocated toward

s improving education, healthcare, housing, and essential services. Additionally, the manifesto outlines plans to redistribute land equitably, ensuring every Namibian has access to land.

The NEFF’s proposals include abolishing foreign land ownership and supporting local farmers with the necessary tools and markets to enhance food production. The party aims to create jobs and raise wages, with an ambitious target of achieving full employment by 2030. Mukwiilongo also vowed to eliminate labour brokerage to protect workers’ rights, stating, “We will abolish labour brokers and ensure equal pay for equal work.”

The manifesto further commits to promoting sustainable industrial development and diversification, with the goal of generating thousands of decent jobs between 2025 and 2029. Launched under the theme ‘Radical Economic Freedom In Our Lifetime’, Mukwiilongo stressed that this theme “is a call to all Namibians to come out and fight for their birthright which is the land and all that is in it, the oceans and

the resources inside it.”

Currently, NEFF holds two seats in the National Assembly and has nominated Mukwiilongo as its presidential candidate for the upcoming elections.