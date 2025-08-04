Neymar Brace Fires Santos Past Juventude with 3-1 Victory



Santos: Neymar scored twice as Santos snapped a three-game winless run with a 3-1 home victory over Juventude in Brazil’s Serie A on Monday. Santos took the lead in the 37th minute when Gabriel Veron’s long-range effort was kept out by goalkeeper Eudes Carneiro and Neymar slotted home the rebound. Alvaro Barreal doubled the advantage three minutes later, showing deft control before volleying home from inside the six-yard box. Venezuela international defender Wilker Angel pulled a goal back on the stroke of halftime with a towering header following Marcelo Hermes’ corner. But Neymar put the result beyond doubt 10 minutes from time as he converted from the penalty spot after Luca Meirelles was dragged down by Caique Goncalves.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Neymar expressed satisfaction with the win, stating, “It’s a good feeling to play well and win again. We have to keep improving and to make sure we learn from our mistakes. We have a lot of work ahead of us.” Neymar also declared his readiness to return

to Brazil’s national team for World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Bolivia in September. The 33-year-old hasn’t represented his country since October 2023, when he suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay.

Neymar emphasized his confidence in his abilities and availability for the national team, saying, “Everyone knows what I’m capable of. I’m available and I still feel good. So, it’s up to them [Brazil’s coaching staff].” The result leaves Santos 15th in the 20-team Brazilian top flight standings with 18 points from 17 games, seven points ahead of Juventude, which has a game in hand.