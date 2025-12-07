Racing Eliminates Boca to Claim Final Berth



Santos: Neymar announced he will undergo surgery following his efforts in helping Santos avoid relegation from Brazil’s Serie A. The 33-year-old disclosed that he played the latter part of the season with an injury to his left knee, although he did not provide specific details about the condition.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Neymar expressed his commitment to aiding Santos, stating, “I came for this, to try to help the best way I can.” His remarks followed Santos’ decisive 3-0 victory over Cruzeiro, which secured the club’s 12th place in the standings and a four-point cushion above the relegation zone. The forward acknowledged the support he received during his challenging weeks, crediting those around him for enabling him to play despite his knee issues. He emphasized the need for rest and surgery to address his injury.





Neymar’s season was limited to 19 appearances out of a possible 38, in which he scored eight goals after rejoining Santos from Al Hilal in January. His return was marred by injuries, following more than a year out due to a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in October 2023. As Brazil’s all-time leading scorer, Neymar faces a race against time to recover for the FIFA World Cup next year in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Brazil’s manager, Carlo Ancelotti, has stated that only fully fit and performing players will be considered for selection.

