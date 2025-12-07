Racing Eliminates Boca to Claim Final Berth



Rio de janeiro: Paulo Henrique Ganso and Thiago Silva scored second-half goals as Fluminense secured a direct berth in next year’s Copa Libertadores with a 2-0 home win over Bahia in Brazil’s Serie A on Sunday. Ganso put the hosts ahead on the final day of the season by intercepting an errant back-pass and chipping a shot over goalkeeper Ronaldo Strada. Silva doubled the lead eight minutes later, meeting Yeferson Soteldo’s cross with a thumping close-range header. The result at the Maracana Stadium means Fluminense finished the season in fifth place with 64 points, four ahead of seventh-placed Bahia.





According to Namibia Press Agency, elsewhere, a Thaciano brace helped relegation-threatened Santos cruise to a 3-0 home win over Cruzeiro. Thaciano struck twice in three first-half minutes before Joao Schmidt added a third goal on the hour as Santos rose to 12th in the 20-team standings, four points clear of the relegation zone. Cruzeiro remained third, despite securing only one victory from its last five games.





Botafogo claimed a Copa Libertadores playoff spot – with a direct place still possible pending Copa do Brasil results – after a 4-2 home win over relegated Fortaleza. Alvaro Montoro, Arthur Cabral, Fernando Marcal, and Mateo Ponte were on target for the hosts while Breno Lopes and Adam Bareiro scored for Fortaleza.





In other final-day fixtures, Palmeiras won 3-1 at Ceara, Corinthians was held to a 1-1 home draw by Juventude, Gremio won 4-0 at Sport, Vitoria prevailed 1-0 at home to Sao Paulo, Atletico Mineiro romped to a 5-0 home victory over Vasco da Gama, and Internacional moved out of the relegation zone with a 3-1 home win over Bragantino.

