Racing Eliminates Boca to Claim Final Berth

Neymar to Undergo Knee Surgery After Aiding Santos’ Survival

Fluminense Seals Libertadores Berth with Bahia Win

Davide Ancelotti Eager to Remain at Botafogo

Sergio Ramos Parts Ways with Monterrey After Liga MX Semifinal Exit

Hamunyela Elected as Tsumeb Mayor

Windhoek: Adrian Martinez scored late as Racing reached the final of Argentina’s Primera Division Clausura tournament with a 1-0 away victory over Boca Juniors on Sunday. The visitors broke the deadlock in the 75th minute when Martinez met Gabriel Rojas’ cross with a towering header from the edge of the six-yard box.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the hosts rarely posed a scoring threat, managing only two shots on target against Racing’s five-man defense. Racing has now won five consecutive matches while the result ended Boca’s run of six straight victories.

“I’m very pleased to advance by eliminating a side like Boca,” Racing manager Gustavo Costas told a post-match news conference. “I’m proud of this group and of how the team played in the second half after a terrible first half. I think the weight of the occasion initially took its toll on both teams.”

Racing will meet the winner of Monday’s other semifinal between Gimnasia and Estudiantes in the final.

