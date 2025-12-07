Racing Eliminates Boca to Claim Final Berth



Windhoek: Adrian Martinez scored late as Racing reached the final of Argentina’s Primera Division Clausura tournament with a 1-0 away victory over Boca Juniors on Sunday. The visitors broke the deadlock in the 75th minute when Martinez met Gabriel Rojas’ cross with a towering header from the edge of the six-yard box.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the hosts rarely posed a scoring threat, managing only two shots on target against Racing’s five-man defense. Racing has now won five consecutive matches while the result ended Boca’s run of six straight victories.

“I’m very pleased to advance by eliminating a side like Boca,” Racing manager Gustavo Costas told a post-match news conference. “I’m proud of this group and of how the team played in the second half after a terrible first half. I think the weight of the occasion initially took its toll on both teams.”

Racing will meet the winner of Monday’s other semifinal between Gimnasia and Estudiantes in the final.