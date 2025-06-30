S. Korean Banks’ Lending Rate Declines for Sixth Consecutive Month in May



Epembe: Prime Minister Elijah Ngurare on Sunday officially handed over four newly completed boreholes at Onamundindi in the Epembe Constituency. This landmark initiative is set to provide clean, accessible water to over 23 villages and significantly improve the lives of thousands of the constituency’s residents, signalling a tangible step towards equitable development across Namibia.





According to Namibia Press Agency, speaking during the handover, Ngurare added that the boreholes will not only provide immediate water access but also long-term community resilience. He urged residents, particularly the youth, to seize opportunities presented by the improved water supply.





‘Economic independence means that people in rural areas should have the same access to essential services as those in urban centres. That includes water, road infrastructure, and connectivity,’ he said. He added that they are witnessing a step toward that goal with the official handover of these boreholes that will benefit 23 villages.





Ngurare encouraged communities to ensure the establishment of backyard gardens, promoting self-reliance and bolstering resilience against droughts in periods of low rainfall. He explained that once people manage to have backyard gardens, locally grown produce could be purchased by the government to support drought relief programmes, creating a sustainable cycle of community empowerment and food security.





Ngurare expanded on the communities and areas to be served by the four strategically located boreholes. Oshipya Borehole will supply water to Oshipya centre, Ohamenya, Ohenghono, Omupanda 1, and Omupanda 2. Onamundindi Borehole will serve Onamundindi, Onangolo West, Ohaimbudu, Ohakafiyona, the Oukala school and community. ‘The Onesio Borehole distributes water to Onesio, Ohafino Yomainda, Olungu North, Okadidiyona, Okadidikashona, Oshimangwa, and Okamangwena,’ he added. Eshii Borehole will provide water to Eshii, Omito yeKombo, Oshamono Mipapa, Omayi, and Oshanyata.

