N’hara Fernandes qualifies for 2024 Olympic Games

Angola swimmer N'hara Fernandes reached the minimum mark that qualifies her to represent Angola at the Olympic Games to take place in 2024 in Paris, France, after completing the required 631 FINA points.

The 16-year-old athlete achieved the score at Portugal's National Open Water Swimming Championships juniors and seniors qualifying for next year's event after clocking the 27.59 in the 50m freestyle.

According to the official note that reachedANGOP, the mark is a junior and absolute record and breaks the two previous records of 28.12 and 27.68 belonging to Catarina Sousa.

N'hara Fernandes competes for the only women's spot for national representation at the Paris Olympics, along with the experienced Lia Lima and Maria Freitas.

N'hara Fernandes has shown great evolution in her sporting performances, at a time when she received an Olympic scholarship through the Angolan Swimming Federation (FAN), which began in South Africa and now she continues the training programme in Portugal.

She played a crucial role in the second place won by Angola in the African Zone IV Championship held this year in the country, with a total of 74 medals.

N'hara will also take part in the World Junior Championships to be held in Netanya City, Israel, in September together with Nyriam Morais.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)