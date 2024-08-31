Nigerian artist, Oghagbon, takes Argungu Fishing Festival to U.S. exhibition



Nigerian visual artist, Moses Oghagbon, is set to showcase the Argungu Fishing Festival in a group exhibition titled ‘Common Front’ at the Anderson Arts Centre in South Carolina, United States.

Oghagbon joins five other Nigerian artists in this event, showcasing their diverse talents and unique artistic styles.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos, Oghagbon said that the collaboration demonstrates the unifying power of art, transcending cultural boundaries and fostering connection through expression.

According to him, the exhibition will be held from Sept.6 to Oct. 4.

‘We are united in our passion for art and desire to make our mark in the art world.

‘Each artist brings something special to the table, creating a diverse and dynamic body of work that is sure to captivate audiences,’ he said.

Oghagbon, who is the founder of Argungu Series and Colours of Uhola, said that he would project the vast cultural heritage of the Argungu Fishing Festival in 17 paintings-oil and acryli

c on canvas-.

‘I have placed upon my shoulders the crusade to make the vast cultural heritage of the Argungu Emirate of Kebbi State, Nigeria, to be a global showpiece with my colours, lens, hues, techniques and images of the very essence of the Argungu people.’

Oghagbon said the festival had also gained international recognition and should continually be given pride of place.

He said that the Argungu Fishing Festival which began in 1934, has a historical antecedent.

The artist explained, ‘It marked the end of century-old hostility between the Sokoto Caliphate and the Kebbi Kingdom.

‘It is a four-day festival which runs between February and March and features-KABANCI-a series of water competitions including hand fishing, canoe racing, wild duck catching and other traditional practices such as wrestling and boxing.

‘It is a competition among thousands of fishermen and has attracted people from all over the world.

‘It gained recognition as an international fishing and cultural festival in 2016, when it wa

s inscribed on the list of the intangible cultural heritage of humanity by UNESCO.’

He said he had been chronicling the Argungu festival for the last 19 years and documented it in ten series of art exhibitions.

‘I have been able to capture the dynamism of the culture and development of Kebbi people, which I titled Argungu series and colours of Uhola. This is the cultural heritage of Argungu Emirates and Zuru Emirates in Kebbi State.

‘I was stimulated to engage in this project when I went to perform the National Youth Service (NYSC) in Kebbi State after graduation from school.

‘The colourful festival was so inspiring and left an indelible mark on me. In 2006, I got a grant from the Ford Foundation/Terra Kulture and was able to have an exhibition in the Terra Kulture gallery.

‘Each year the festival is on, I travel to be a part of it and feature my exhibition. In each series, I have been able to capture the moods, the colours, and the cultural development of this soulful festival,’ he added.

According to

him, the idea is to help erase people’s ignorance about others and unite Nigerians as one people with diverse endowments.

He, however, urged the Federal Government to invest more in cultural festivals in the country, especially the Argungu Festival.

‘The last one was in 2020, when I came back and four days after, we had a lockdown in the country.

‘It is no longer an annual festival. I hope the festival will be held every year.

‘The government of the day needs to invest in the festival as well to support the Emirates.

‘The festival is for us Nigerians, people out there celebrate Argungu festival as well, and people travel from all walks of life to witness the festival,’ he said. (NAN)

Edited by Olawunmi Ashafa

Source: News Agency of Nigeria