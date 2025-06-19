Canada to Adjust Tariffs on U.S. Steel and Aluminum in Trade Talks



Ogongo: The University of Namibia’s (UNAM) Ogongo Campus is gearing up for a remarkable rice harvest this year, projecting an estimated yield of 18 metric tonnes. This anticipated production marks an increase of approximately four tonnes compared to the previous year’s output.





According to Namibia Press Agency, UNAM recently celebrated this achievement by hosting its annual rice harvest festival at the Ogongo Campus. The event highlighted the ongoing success of the Japan-Namibia rice and mahangu project, a collaboration that began in 2012 as a five-year research initiative.





The project was initiated and funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Japan Science and Technology Agency (JST), in partnership with UNAM and the then Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry (MAWF). Japan’s Ambassador to Namibia, Shinichi Asazuma, shared that the total grant from Japan under SATREPS, a programme supporting international joint research to tackle global issues, exceeded N.dollars 62 million. He noted that the project has attracted numerous small-scale farmers and agricultural enthusiasts over the years.





Professor Kenneth Matengu, UNAM Vice Chancellor, elaborated on the project’s impact, stating that approximately 4,000 farmers in the Ogongo area have been trained in rice cultivation. However, he acknowledged that 200 to 300 of these trained farmers face challenges in achieving success in rice farming. Matengu attributed these difficulties to issues with extension services and mechanisms, leading the campus to seek solutions to better support farmers and enhance their success.





Matengu also shared that this year, 20 farmers who received training have successfully harvested their rice, showcasing the initiative’s viability. The scale of rice cultivation has expanded, with 6.7 hectares dedicated to rice this year, up from 4.1 hectares last year. This expansion was made possible through external support, including a contribution of N.dollars 750,000 from Debmarine Namibia in 2022 to further develop rice production, research, and community development initiatives.

