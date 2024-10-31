Okahandja Woman Arrested for Alleged Fatal Stabbing of Boyfriend.



Okahandja: A 30-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend to death at their house in the Nau-Aib residential area of Okahandja. Namibian Police Force Detective Chief Inspector Timotheus Gabriel confirmed that the deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Ndjamba Haimbili.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the incident occurred at approximately 21h45 on Wednesday when the couple allegedly was heard quarrelling and started fighting. It is alleged that the woman took out an Okapi pocket knife and stabbed her boyfriend once in the chest.

Haimbili died on arrival at the Okahandja State Hospital, where his family had taken him. The knife suspected to have been used was recovered at the scene and the woman was arrested, said the police officer. ‘She will appear in the Okahandja Magistrate’s Court on a charge of murder,’ Gabriel said. Police investigations into the matter continue.