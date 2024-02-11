Omusati man allegedly beats mother to death

  • February 12, 2024
OSHAKATI: The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Omusati region have opened a case of murder against a 36-year-old mentally challenged man after he reportedly beat to death his 104-year-old mother with a stick. According to the region's Crime Investigation Coordinator Deputy Commissioner Moses Simaho on Sunday, the incident happened on Friday around 21h50 at Enkombo village in the Omusati's Etayi constituency. The deceased was identified as Cecilia Vilho from Enkombo village and a case of murder read with the provision of domestic violence has been opened against the suspect. 'It is alleged that the suspect came home and found the deceased and a witness eating dinner, before taking a stick from the fire and beating the deceased,' he said. The deceased sustained serious head injuries and was taken to the Oshikuku hospital with a private vehicle, from where she was transferred to the Oshakati State Hospital where she later died, on Saturday. The suspect is arrested and is in police guard at Oshikuku hos pital where he is admitted. Police investigations into the matter continue. Source: The Namibia Press Agency

