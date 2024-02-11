Onathinge man dies from piece of meat stuck in his throat

ONATHINGE: A 45 Namibian male allegedly died instantly on Saturday when a piece of meat got stuck in his throat at Onathinge in the Oshikoto region. According to the Namibian Police Force crime update on Saturday, the incident happened at about 16h00. It is alleged that the deceased and other people from the village finished cultivating work at his neighbour's house and went to the house for refreshments, where they were served meat and porridge. 'The deceased who was eating alone from his plate started to bend down as if he wanted to vomit and that was when people realized that a piece of meat was stuck in his throat. He then collapsed and died on the spot and his body was transported to Onandjokwe State Hospital, where he was declared dead by a medical doctor,' it read. He was identified as Shilongo Nambinga, a resident of Onathinge North village, and his body was taken to Onandjokwe State Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem to be conducted. No foul play is suspected and next of kin was informed, pendi ng police investigation. Source: The Namibia Press Agency