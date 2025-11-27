ORA Developers Group Announces Debut at LPS Shanghai, Reinforcing $45 Billion Global Footprint

BAYN Masterplan

SHANGHAI, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ORA Developers, a global leader in visionary real estate and lifestyle destinations, announces its debut at the Luxury Property Showcase (LPS) in Shanghai. This participation marks a key milestone in the brand’s continued international expansion and underscores ORA’s growing appeal to global investors seeking best-in-class assets.

The company will present a curated collection of its landmark coastal developments across the world’s most desirable destinations, including the UAE, Cyprus, and the Caribbean, demonstrating the breadth and resilience of its portfolio.

“This is a natural strategic extension of our global growth,” said Tamer Fikry, Chief Sales Officer at ORA UAE. “With a strong appetite from investors for premium global real estate, our participation signals a deepening engagement with this key market. It aligns naturally with the group’s philosophy of delivering exceptional design, luxury lifestyle, and secure investment value across diverse geographies.”

Visionary Portfolio Drives Global Strategy

The ORA portfolio boasts an estimated total sales value of over $45 -billion, reflecting the success of its entire suite of projects across seven countries. The company’s presence in Shanghai highlights the strategic value of its coastal assets:

This 4.8 million square meter master-planned community is located in Ghantoot, the strategic growth corridor between Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Bayn offers a new model for the ‘Dual-City’ lifestyle, providing investors with a stable asset in the resilient UAE market, complete with 1.2 kilometers of pristine Arabian Gulf beachfront. Ayia Napa Marina by ORA (Cyprus): Located in the Mediterranean, this project features a superyacht marina and luxurious residential towers and villas. It appeals to investors seeking European residency, high-yield tourism assets, and a base within the stable European Union.

Located in the Mediterranean, this project features a superyacht marina and luxurious residential towers and villas. It appeals to investors seeking European residency, high-yield tourism assets, and a base within the stable European Union. ORA Caribbean (Grenada): Featuring ultra-luxury assets like the Silversands Grand Anse Villas and Condos, this portfolio offers a unique solution for global mobility through government-approved citizenship-by-investment programs. Investment in these properties is a highly desirable asset for international families seeking a diversified portfolio.

Delivering Investment Value and Geopolitical Optionality

ORA’s strategy is focused on creating communities that achieve design excellence and uncompromising quality, and are engineered to be financially resilient. By combining residential, retail, and hospitality components, ORA ensures its assets offer long-term stability and sustained capital appreciation.

“Each of our coastal projects offers a unique value proposition,” Tamer Fikry added. “The stability of the UAE, the exclusive luxury living experience of Cyprus, and the highly sought-after second citizenship options in the Caribbean represent exactly the kind of financial security our clients prioritize in a changing world.”

ORA Developers will be exhibiting at the Luxury Property Show (LPS) in Shanghai from December 5–7, 2025.

About ORA Developers:

ORA Developers is a global real estate leader, known for creating transformative spaces that enhance daily living while contributing to the growth of the cities they belong to. Founded in 2016, the group holds over USD 2.57 billion in assets and manages a real estate portfolio worth more than USD 45 billion in sales across Egypt, Grenada, Greece, Cyprus, Pakistan, the UAE, and Iraq.

ORA focuses on identifying high-potential locations and turning them into integrated communities that deliver long-term value. Projects such as Ayia Napa Marina in Cyprus, Eighteen in Pakistan, Bayn in Abu Dhabi, Madinat Al Ward in Iraq, and six key developments across Egypt demonstrate the group’s ability to develop in markets that are often overlooked and redefine their appeal through thoughtful, large-scale planning.

Its portfolio spans residential, commercial, hospitality, and entertainment with each project designed to offer a high standard of living that combines quality, design, and everyday convenience. The group’s hospitality assets include Silversands Grand Anse and Silversands Beach House in Grenada, a five-star hotel in development in Mykonos, and other upcoming properties that reflect ORA’s focus on premium experiences shaped by simplicity and attention to detail.

Across all its developments, ORA prioritizes well-being, sustainability, and a strong sense of place. Its communities are built with long-term relevance in mind, aligning with local needs while delivering global quality.

ORA is guided by the values of Excellence, Balance, and Happiness and continues to set new benchmarks in real estate and hospitality by developing projects that are commercially sound, socially aware, and built to last.

