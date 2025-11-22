Chelsea Moves Into Second as Newcastle Upsets Manchester City in Premier League



Oshikoto: The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Oshikoto Region on Friday launched its festive season road safety campaign and crime prevention operation, code-named ‘Safer Namibia.’ The campaign, which commenced on 15 November, will run until January next year.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Oshikoto Regional Police Commander, Commissioner Nangula Iifo, stated that the main objective of the operation is to enhance police visibility through roadblocks, foot and mobile patrols, and hotspot interventions, and to enforce strict traffic regulations on drunk driving, overloading, unroadworthy vehicles, and reckless or negligent driving. The campaign also includes crime prevention and intelligence-led operations targeting criminal syndicates, repeat offenders, and cross-border crimes.





Iifo further emphasized that the operation will prioritize the protection of tourists, the local community, and key economic facilities. The initiative will adopt a zero-tolerance attitude towards gender-based violence, alcohol-related offenses, and violence against children. She mentioned that the success of the operation relies on the collective partnership between the public, private sector, and every road user.





She urged all road users to prioritize road safety, avoid drinking and driving, overloading, and ensure their vehicles are roadworthy. Respect for the speed limit and traffic law enforcers on duty was also highlighted. To the community, Iifo advised vigilance, reporting suspicious activities, protecting properties, and refraining from domestic violence.





Head of Crime Prevention Division, Deputy Commissioner Wynand Neels, added that they also aim to curb crimes that tend to increase over the festive season, especially housebreaking and drunk driving. By promoting responsible behavior, a safer environment can be created.

