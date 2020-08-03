Otjijere win Winter Cup

Otjijere netball team from Otjinene won the eighth edition of the annual Katutura Sports Union (KASU) Winter Cup final in Windhoek on Sunday.

In the first semi-finals Otjijere defeated Greenwell 24-15, whereas Okavandje overcame Amakongos 28-18 in the second semi-final.

Otjijere were then crowned netball champions after defeating Okavandje 34-28 in the final.

They took home N.dollars 4 000, a trophy plus 12 gold medals, while runners-up Okavandje pocketed N.dollars 2 000 plus 12 silver medals.

Amakongos and Greenwell each got N.dollars 1 000 for coming third.

The football matches of the tourney will continue on 08 August with the quarterfinals.

The defending champion in the football category, Tom and Jerry, booked their place in the semi-final of the competition.

This year’s tournament attracted 24 football teams and 14 netball teams and is expected to end on 08 August.

Source: Namibia Press Agency