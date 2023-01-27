Otjozondjupa education meeting identifies key areas to improve exam results

The education directorate in the Otjozondjupa Region on Thursday resolved to work closely with the Namibian Police Force’s drug unit if the presence of drugs is suspected on school premises.

This was one of the 18 resolutions formulated by parents, school board members and staff, and regional and local authority councillors who attended the one-day education stakeholder meeting at Otjiwarongo that discussed the Grade 11 and 12 results for 2022.

The meeting was organised by the Otjozondjupa Regional Council with the aim of improving final examination results for Grade 11 and Grade 12 learners this year.

Governor James Uerikua in his official address encouraged participants to formulate working resolutions that could form part of this year’s performance programmes.

Otjozondjupa chief education officer, Markus Munenge, in an interview with Nampa on Friday said 18 resolutions were produced at the end of the meeting.

“Amongst them, we intend to decentralise teaching services and to allow principals to head hunt relief teachers in case a permanent teacher is on maternity leave,” he said.

Broken furniture and dilapidated school facilities were also discussed, and the meeting resolved that agreements be entered into with local vocational institutions for their repair.

Problems with drugs, alcohol and other intoxicating substances on school premises were also raised, and the meeting agreed to engage the police force’s drug law enforcement members to conduct searches for drugs at school entrances, he said.

The meeting further also agreed to allow frequent visits to schools by senior education officers and for regional school counsellors to organise career fairs for learners.

It was also resolved that a new senior secondary school be constructed in Otjiwarongo and that a hostel be built at the Osire refugee settlement that would accommodate largely San learners from the Uitkoms government resettlement farm, who currently attend a school in the Khorixas area in the Kunene Region.

