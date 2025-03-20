Otjozondjupa Police Urge Caution Amidst Increased Traffic Volumes



Otjozondjupa: The Otjozondjupa police on Thursday cautioned that traffic volumes are increasing on the B1, B2, and B8 national roads that pass through the region ahead of Independence Day celebrations. Namibian Police Force (NamPol) Commander for Otjozondjupa, Commissioner Philip Hidengwa, in a media statement urged drivers to plan their journeys accordingly while travelling for the Independence Day festivities.

According to Namibia Press Agency, in response to the heightened traffic, the police will establish fixed roadblocks on the Okahandja-Otjiwarongo B1, Okahandja-Karibib B2, and Otavi-Mururani B8 national roads, he said. The police commander said police officers will be deployed to various towns in the region, where they will randomly stop and search vehicles and persons on the street.

‘We will not tolerate any overloading, inconsiderate driving, worn out tyres on public roads, illegal transportation of properties or livestock, and speeding,’ warned Hidengwa. The police commissioner called on road use

rs to adhere to the traffic rules to ensure that travellers on public roads arrive at their destinations safely.

Hidengwa also cautioned liquor outlets in the region to not sell alcohol on Friday, which is a public holiday, when the sale of alcohol is prohibited. ‘To farmers, please report to the nearest police station suspicious movements of people or vehicles in your area. Patrol your farms and also conduct regular counts of your livestock,’ Hidengwa advised.