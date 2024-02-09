Otjozondjupa Regional Council opens book of condolences for late Geingob

  • February 11, 2024
OTJIWARONGO: The Otjozondjupa Regional Council on Thursday officially opened a book of condolences for late President Hage Geingob who died in Windhoek on Sunday. The condolences book, according to the Personal Assistant to the Otjozondjupa Region Governor, Charmaine Tjizumane is to allow the general public to send messages to the bereaved family of Geingob. Tjizumane told Nampa on Thursday: 'The book belongs to the Government, and it will be placed on the ground floor of the Otjozondjupa Regional Council building where it will remain open to any member of the public who wants to send a message of condolences and a word of support to the late president's family.' Tjizumane called on the region's inhabitants to make use of the opportunity to convey their condolences before the book is sent to State House in Windhoek. Source: Namibia Press Agency

