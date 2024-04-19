Ovaherero people at Gam to commemorate their repatriation day from Botswana



The Ovaherero community in the Tsumkwe Constituency who were repatriated from Botswana to Namibia on 28 April 1993, will host the 31st anniversary of their repatriation day at Gam settlement in the Otjozondjupa Region.

Organiser of the event, Ernst Muraranganda in an interview with Nampa on Friday said the main day for the Ovaherero returnees is on 28 April 2024 at Gam, and prior to it on 26 and 27 April several cultural entertainment activities will take place at the community hall and sports field.

‘We have prepared to host Miss Gam Returnee for 2024 on 26 April followed by a music bash and sports games like football, netball and volleyball on 27 April,’ said Muraranganda.

A horse racing tournament, dancing competition, tug-of-war and a five-kilometre run competition will also take place on 27 April.

Muraranganda explained that the main event on Sunday will feature several speeches from traditional leaders and government officials, especially on challenges being faced by Gam community members and discu

ssions.

Gam has nearly 6 000 direct community descendants of the Ovaherero warriors who fought in the war of resistance against the German colonial forces from 1904 to 1908.

‘Our forefathers crossed to Botswana when the war of resistance inside the country had intensified, and most of the attendees of this event on 28 April this year, are those who were born in Botswana and are Namibians by registration,’ he said.

In 1993, a total of 7 000 Herero descendants that now live in the Gam area, had crossed over to Namibia through the Muhembo border post, Muraranganda said.

