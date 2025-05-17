World Digital Education Conference Highlights AI in Modern Classrooms



Kabul: More than 3.4 million Afghan refugees have returned to their homeland, Afghanistan, from neighboring Iran and Pakistan since 2023, local media TOLOnews reported Saturday.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Afghanistan also has 4.2 million internally displaced people, the fifth-highest number in the world. In 2024, 1.3 million people were displaced as a result of natural events in Afghanistan, the highest number in the world.





The Afghan interim government has been repeatedly calling upon Afghan refugees to end living abroad as refugees and return home to contribute to the rebuilding of their war-torn homeland.

