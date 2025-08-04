Neymar Brace Fires Santos Past Juventude with 3-1 Victory



St. louis: Approximately 3,200 Boeing union workers in Missouri and Illinois commenced a strike on Monday following unsuccessful contract negotiations with the company. The decision to strike was made after members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) District 837 voted against a modified four-year labor agreement proposed by Boeing.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the vote to reject Boeing’s offer occurred after an earlier proposal was overwhelmingly turned down by union members on July 27, coinciding with the expiration of the current labor agreement. The workers participating in the strike are stationed at Boeing facilities in St. Louis and St. Charles, Missouri, as well as in Mascoutah, Illinois.





IAM International President Brian Bryant stated that union members would be visible on the picket lines to ensure Boeing comprehends the collective power of the workforce. IAM Midwest Territory General Vice President Sam Cicinelli emphasized the necessity of securing a contract that prioritizes family security and acknowledges the workers’ expertise. IAM Resident General Vice President Jody Bennett noted that solidarity among workers is vital in opposing corporate policies and advocating for improved conditions for their families.





The IAM union is among North America’s largest industrial trade unions, representing about 600,000 active and retired members in various sectors, including aerospace, defense, airlines, and healthcare across the U.S. and Canada.





Boeing expressed dissatisfaction with the outcome of the vote. Dan Gillian, Boeing Air Dominance vice president and general manager, stated that the company was disappointed that employees rejected an offer that included an average wage increase of 40 percent and addressed key issues related to work schedules. He further mentioned that Boeing was prepared for the strike and had activated a contingency plan to maintain support for their customers with the non-striking workforce.

