20 Killed, 159 Injured in Myanmar’s Yangon-Mandalay Highway Accidents



Manila: The Philippine durian has gained market access to Egypt, the Department of Agriculture’s Bureau of Plant Industry said. “This development, confirmed on May 18, 2025, marks the successful conclusion of nearly two years of technical negotiations, pest risk assessments, and regulatory cooperation between the Philippines and Egypt,” the bureau said in a statement on social media on Wednesday afternoon.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the fresh market access reflects regulatory compliance and growing confidence in the country’s plant health and safety systems. The path to market access began in June 2023, when the Philippines formally notified its intent to export fresh durian to Egypt.





Since then, the bureau said it has actively collaborated with Egypt’s Central Administration for Plant Quarantine, addressing key concerns related to pest surveillance, phytosanitary measures, and export protocols.





According to the bureau, the Philippines exported 14,156.87 metric tons of fresh durian in 2024 to various international destinations, representing a 199.23 percent increase from 2023, which highlights the growing global demand for Philippine durian.

