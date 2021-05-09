Pirates qualify for Golden League

Orlando Pirates Football Club (FC) became the first club to qualify for the Golden League of the 2021 Namibia Premier Football League (Transitional League) after beating Civics FC 2-0 in Windhoek on Saturday.

The match, which was played at Sam Nujoma Stadium, saw Pirates coming into the match having played and won all their four matches so far and conceding only one goal, while scoring eight goals.

Woody Jacobs' charges went ahead when Paulus Kotjipati turned Donald Geiseb’s low cross into his own net in the 15th minute of the game.

However, seven minutes later, Pirates suffered a blow when Steven Gariseb was shown his second yellow card of the game, leaving his team one man short for the rest of the game.

The red card did not affect Pirates as they continued to dominate Civics and scored the second goal in the 37th minute to take a 2-0 lead at halftime.

The second half saw Civics trying to use their numerical advantage but found Jonas Mateus unyielding in the Pirates goal.

Civics’ Ambrosious Omseb saw his lobbed effort crashing against the crossbar late in the match as pirates held on for their fifth victory in as many games to qualify for the next round of this year’s transitional league.

Jacobs paid tribute to his players, saying their hard work and tactical astuteness helped them win a very difficult match, while his opposite number Jeremy Zimmer was gracious in defeat.

“They were the better team who utilised their chances. I am happy with the way my team played on any other day we could have won this match,” he said.

Meanwhile in earlier matches at the Sam Stadium, Blue Waters beat Julinho Sporting by a 6-2 scoreline with Hendrick Somaeb scoring four goals.

That match was followed by Young Brazilians 3-2 victory over Citizens, where both teams finished with 10 players.

In Walvis Bay, Mighty Gunners and Tigers played to a goalless draw, with Tura Magic and Young African playing to a 1-1 draw.

Black Africa beat Eleven Arrows 2-0.

The transitional league will continue on Sunday as more teams attempt to secure their spots in the Golden League.

Source: Namibia Press Agency