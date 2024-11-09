Police Uncover Illicit Drugs and Arrest Seven in Southern Afghanistan.



KANDAHAR: Counter-narcotics police in Afghanistan’s southern Kandahar province have uncovered illicit drugs, including heroin and opium poppy, and arrested seven suspected drug smugglers over the past week, provincial police spokesman Mullah Asadullah Jamshid said on Saturday. The operations led to the seizure of heroin, opium poppy, hashish, and equipment used for heroin production, highlighting ongoing efforts to curb drug-related activities in the region.

According to Namibia Press Agency, these operations were conducted across various parts of Kandahar province as part of a broader initiative to combat drug trafficking and production. The official spokesperson, Jamshid, reiterated the police’s commitment to preventing drug-related activities within the province.

In a related incident, police in eastern Parwan province also made arrests connected to drug trafficking. Provincial police spokesman Fazal Rahim Muskinyar confirmed that two individuals were apprehended on suspicion of involvement in drug traff

icking activities, underscoring the continued efforts by Afghan authorities to tackle the narcotics issue nationwide.