  • November 10, 2024
Hot News :

China’s J-15D and J-15T Fighter Jets to Make Debut at Airshow China.

Namibia Urged to Champion Inclusion of International Labour Standards.

Interview: China Taps Window Period to Enhance EV Manufacture, Exports, Says Industry Insider.

Farmer Released on Bail for Alleged Crocodile Possession in Otjozondjupa Region.

Police Uncover Illicit Drugs and Arrest Seven in Southern Afghanistan.

“Chinese Culture Meets Students in Sri Lanka” Event Concludes in Colombo.

Search
Close this search box.

Police Uncover Illicit Drugs and Arrest Seven in Southern Afghanistan.

Share This Article:


KANDAHAR: Counter-narcotics police in Afghanistan’s southern Kandahar province have uncovered illicit drugs, including heroin and opium poppy, and arrested seven suspected drug smugglers over the past week, provincial police spokesman Mullah Asadullah Jamshid said on Saturday. The operations led to the seizure of heroin, opium poppy, hashish, and equipment used for heroin production, highlighting ongoing efforts to curb drug-related activities in the region.

According to Namibia Press Agency, these operations were conducted across various parts of Kandahar province as part of a broader initiative to combat drug trafficking and production. The official spokesperson, Jamshid, reiterated the police’s commitment to preventing drug-related activities within the province.

In a related incident, police in eastern Parwan province also made arrests connected to drug trafficking. Provincial police spokesman Fazal Rahim Muskinyar confirmed that two individuals were apprehended on suspicion of involvement in drug traff
icking activities, underscoring the continued efforts by Afghan authorities to tackle the narcotics issue nationwide.

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News

Welcome to Namibia News Digest, your reliable source of news and information in Namibia. We are dedicated to delivering timely and accurate news coverage across a wide range of topics, including politics, economy, society, culture, sports, and more.

Read more

Categories

Links

Press Releases

copyright © 2024 Namibia News Digest all rights reserved.