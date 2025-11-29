Diaz, Jackson Strike Late as Bayern Denies St. Pauli in Bundesliga



Windhoek: President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has expressed appreciation to Namibians for the peaceful manner in which the Regional Councils and Local Authorities Elections were conducted, praising citizens for demonstrating patience, unity, and respect for democratic processes.





According to Namibia Press Agency, in a statement issued on Saturday, Nandi-Ndaitwah said the nation ‘once again showed the world who we are,’ noting that the campaign period, election day, and the counting process unfolded in a calm and orderly manner across the country.





The president extended special appreciation to the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) for the professional manner in which the electoral process was managed. She also commended the security cluster for its coordinated efforts in ensuring that citizens were able to exercise their democratic rights in a peaceful and secure environment.





Nandi-Ndaitwah further recognised the media for its crucial role in keeping the public informed through accurate and timely reporting, saying its contribution reinforced the strength of Namibia’s democracy.





She also congratulated all newly elected regional council and local authority leaders, emphasising that they have been entrusted with an important responsibility as they join the eighth administration in driving the country’s development agenda.





‘The nation will evaluate all of us according to the work we do and the results we deliver,’ she said, urging leaders to serve with humility, integrity, and a commitment to improving the lives of those they represent.





She reaffirmed her administration’s commitment to implementing the sixth National Development Plan (NDP6), which she identified as the country’s shared roadmap for economic recovery, food security, youth empowerment, industrialisation, and improved public services.





Nandi-Ndaitwah called on all Namibians to play an active role in national development, stressing that progress is achievable when ‘every hand contributes to the same goal.’





‘Our democracy grows stronger when we protect it, nurture it, and fully participate in it. Let us remain united, let us remain peaceful, and let us continue strengthening the stability that has guided our nation for decades,’ she said.

