President Mbumba Highlights Voting as a Privilege.



Windhoek: President Nangolo Mbumba has underscored the importance of voting as a privilege for Namibians, noting that many people around the world lack the right to vote in a peaceful environment.

According to Namibia Press Agency, he made these remarks while speaking to the media after casting his ballots at the Independence Memorial Museum polling station on Wednesday morning.

“It is a duty, but it is also a privilege. Worldwide, not everybody has the right to vote, and to vote in an atmosphere of peace and inclusivity. Every citizen, young, middle-aged, or old, shares the same right to vote, like anybody else,” stated Mbumba, adding that all votes must be counted properly.

The President noted that the time for encouraging people to participate has passed and that the decision now rests with the Namibian electorate. “We cannot continue to give the people the message. Today the people decide and they will tell us how they feel in their heart and how they feel in their minds and how they want their future

to be,” he said.

Mbumba concluded by highlighting the sovereignty of Namibians in shaping their destiny, emphasising the power vested in citizens to make a collective choice through the ballot.