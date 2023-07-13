President meets Kimbanguist church leader to discuss social project

Angolan head of State João Lourenço Thursday met with Kimbangust Church leader Kisolokele Paul to address the social projects carried out by this religious institution in the country.

Speaking to the press, at the end of the audience, Kisolokele Paul highlighted the construction of a higher health school in Mbanza Kongo, in northern Zaire province, whose first stone was laid last June.

The Church authority also highlighted the excellent partnership between the Kimbanguist faithful and the Angolan State.

The higher health school is being built on the outskirts of Mbanza Kongo city, in an area of 400 square metres. The infrastructure will have six classrooms and laboratories.

Kimbanguist Church in Angola, with more than one million followers, is a Christian religion, founded in 1921 by Simão Kimbangu, in the then Belgian Congo, now the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The founder of the church was born on September 12, 1887.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)