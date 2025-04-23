Hot News :

Moscow: The production of electronic warfare equipment in Russia has more than doubled in 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday.



According to Namibia Press Agency, Putin highlighted these developments during a meeting of the military-industrial commission. He noted that the production of weapons of destruction, communication systems, intelligence, and electronic warfare has seen a significant increase.



Furthermore, Russian troops have been supplied with over 4,000 armored weapons, in addition to a total of 180 combat aircraft and helicopters throughout the year 2024, Putin stated.

