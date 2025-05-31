

Paris: Paris Saint-Germain ended its long quest for European glory with a commanding 5-0 triumph over Inter Milan in Munich on Saturday, capturing its first-ever Champions League title in record-breaking fashion. The French champion started strong, securing an early lead when Achraf Hakimi scored in the 12th minute against his former club. Just seven minutes later, 19-year-old Desire Doue doubled the lead with a composed finish, before adding another goal midway through the second half. This feat made him the youngest player since Benfica’s Eusebio in 1962 to score twice in a Champions League final.





According to Namibia Press Agency, PSG’s high-intensity pressing and fluid attacking style overwhelmed Inter, who struggled to produce clear-cut chances despite occasional threats from set pieces. While Gianluigi Donnarumma remained largely untroubled in goal, PSG maintained control throughout the match. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia contributed a fourth goal in the 73rd minute following a slick counterattack, and substitute Senny Mayulu completed the rout with four minutes to go.





It was a night of firsts and records: not only did PSG achieve the highest winning margin in a Champions League final, but also celebrated its first title after over a decade of pursuing European success. The victory marked only the second time a French club has lifted the European Cup, following Marseille’s triumph in 1993, coincidentally also in Munich and against an Italian team. “It means everything! The fans are the main reason we wanted to win this trophy. It’s our dream, it’s everyone’s dream. The team is very good, and the result is not by magic,” said PSG midfielder Vitinha.





Coach Luis Enrique, who won the treble with Barcelona in 2015, now joins Pep Guardiola as one of only two managers to achieve that feat with two different clubs. While Inter, who fielded a familiar starting lineup, struggled to find a breakthrough, PSG’s youthful and energetic squad executed their game plan with precision, leaving no doubt about whom the deserving champion is.

