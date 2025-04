Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to attend the funeral of Pope Francis, who died early Monday at the age of 88, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday. The Holy See announced earlier that the funeral will take place on Saturday.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Peskov informed reporters that Putin would not attend the funeral when asked about the president’s plans. The Kremlin has yet to decide who will represent Russia at the ceremony.