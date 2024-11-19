Quantexa Introduces AI-Powered Workload for Microsoft Fabric to Transform Data Quality and Usability Across the Enterprise

• The Quantexa Unify Workload for Microsoft Fabric gives users industry-leading entity resolution capabilities to perform highly accurate data-matching and relationship-discovery at scale.

• Organizations can enhance data quality, eliminate silos, lower costs and address challenges linked to getting data ready for AI, facilitating better and faster decision-making.

LONDON and CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quantexa, a global leader in decision intelligence (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors, today at Microsoft Ignite, announced immediate availability of Quantexa’s Unify Workload for Microsoft Fabric. Quantexa Unify, currently in preview, brings advanced, AI-powered entity resolution and data matching to Microsoft Fabric. This allows organizations to take advantage of mission critical capabilities from Quantexa’s Decision Intelligence Platform to create an enterprise data estate with a unified, interconnected view of their data. More than 50 industry leading enterprises and government agencies have used this capability to match over 60 billion records with remarkable speed and 99% accuracy.

This innovative workload enables data engineers, data scientists, analysts, and business users to effortlessly connect and continuously update data from multiple sources entirely within Microsoft Fabric. With the Quantexa Unify workload, organizations can automatically identify, match, and consolidate records of the same entities–like people, businesses, locations and contacts–despite any inconsistencies or errors.

Creating A Trusted Data Foundation for Analytics and Generative AI

Quantexa Unify reads data directly from OneLake, automates cleansing, parsing and normalization of data sources, then performs sophisticated data matching to produce a connected view of the data in OneLake. Quantexa Unify provides preconfigured matching templates, allowing users to define the level of match quality required. Microsoft Power BI reports are delivered to highlight data quality metrics and issues. The workload runs directly within Microsoft Fabric and writes the results back out to OneLake for wider use.

The result is an enterprise-wide data estate that is continually refreshed with trusted data that:

Can be seamlessly integrated into Microsoft’s full suite of data, analytics and business productivity services.

Maximizes business intelligence capabilities.

Provides a connected, contextual view as a knowledge graph to unlock advanced graph-based analytics.

Can be fed into privately built and trained AI models.

Can be used as a powerful asset in conjunction with Copilot Studio and Azure OpenAI to augment or automate decision-making and spur innovation.

Key capabilities of Quantexa Unify

No-Code, Automated Data Mapping: The workload can be configured with your own data model, which simplifies and accelerates the process of mapping data fields among different systems or data sources using a visual interface.

The workload can be configured with your own data model, which simplifies and accelerates the process of mapping data fields among different systems or data sources using a visual interface. Advanced Entity Matching: Using out-of-the-box configurations and machine learning, the workload performs high-quality matching across entity types, linking records and enriching incomplete data.

Using out-of-the-box configurations and machine learning, the workload performs high-quality matching across entity types, linking records and enriching incomplete data. Contextualized Insights: Uncover significant connections, reveal hidden relationships, and produce knowledge graphs.

Uncover significant connections, reveal hidden relationships, and produce knowledge graphs. Data Quality: Uncover and remediate data quality issues using Power BI Dashboards.

Uncover and remediate data quality issues using Power BI Dashboards. Scalability and Performance: This workload is optimized for speed and scalability, making it suitable for large-scale enterprise environments where data volume and complexity can be overwhelming.

This workload is optimized for speed and scalability, making it suitable for large-scale enterprise environments where data volume and complexity can be overwhelming. Democratized Data Access for Faster, Better Decision-Making: Accelerate your enterprise’s ability to make trusted data accessible and usable for technical and business users across your organization. Leverage the results from Quantexa Unify in Microsoft’s full suite of analytical tools, including Microsoft Copilot.

Dan Higgins, Chief Product Officer of Quantexa, said: “Announcing the preview of Quantexa Unify for Microsoft Fabric at Ignite is a significant milestone in our ongoing collaboration with Microsoft. Our AI-powered workload for Microsoft Fabric will transform how organizations achieve data readiness to maximize their generative AI investments. This powerful integration helps organizations create the foundation for augmented decision-making by resolving complex entity relationships using external and internal data sources with speed and precision. By tapping into the scalability and flexibility of Microsoft Fabric, we are empowering businesses to drive innovation and harness the full potential of their data like never before.”

Amir Netz, Technical Fellow and CTO for Microsoft Fabric, said: “We are pleased to see Quantexa’s innovation bring such a compelling capability to Microsoft Fabric. This enables organizations to use their data within Microsoft Fabric to foster better decision-making and enhanced operational efficiency. As customers increasingly rely on Microsoft Fabric to accelerate their digital transformation, this capability will allow them to gain deeper insights they expect from their data investments, all within a trusted enterprise-wide data estate. We look forward to continuing to collaborate with Quantexa to help our customers unlock new opportunities and drive confidence in their AI and data-driven initiatives.”

Novo Banco Joins Private Preview

In addition to the public preview, which allows customers to experience Quantexa Unify with publicly available data sets, Quantexa also disclosed they have opened a private preview for customers ready to deploy Quantexa Unify. Today at Microsoft Ignite, Novo Banco, an early private preview participant and a prominent financial institution headquartered in Portugal, serving individual and corporate clients, with digital transformation ambitions that include extending the banks offerings throughout Europe, disclosed its intention to build an enterprise-wide data estate with Quantexa and Microsoft.

Seamus Murphy, Chief Operating Officer at Novo Banco, stated: “Understanding customer behavior through a comprehensive data view lets banks personalize communications and services, fostering stronger client relationships, and simultaneously protecting them and the bank with a single investment.

The current trend of creating vertical solutions is not cost effective and does not create the intended business impact. An enterprise-wide data estate is the future of effective data operationalization in banking. Quantexa’s Unify for Microsoft Fabric will be the foundation for us to dismantle organizational and data silos, enabling advanced analytics, efficiency using AI, and better customer service.”

To learn more about how your organization can participate in Quantexa’s public or private preview for Quantexa Unify for Microsoft Fabric, visit here.

About Quantexa

Quantexa is a global AI, data and analytics software company pioneering Decision Intelligence to empower organizations to make trusted operational decisions with data in context. Using the latest advancements in AI, Quantexa’s Decision Intelligence platform helps organizations uncover hidden risk and new opportunities by unifying siloed data and turning it into the most trusted, reusable resource. It solves major challenges across data management, customer intelligence, KYC, financial crime, risk, fraud, and security, throughout the customer lifecycle.

The Quantexa Decision Intelligence Platform enhances operational performance with over 90% more accuracy and 60 times faster analytical model resolution than traditional approaches. An independently commissioned Forrester TEI study on Quantexa’s Decision Intelligence Platform found that customers saw a three-year 228% ROI. Founded in 2016, Quantexa now has over 800 employees and thousands of platform users working with billions of transactions and data points across the world.

