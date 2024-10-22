Real Madrid Foundation takes football education to Opuwo



The Real Madrid Foundation , an arm of the Spanish football giants Real Madrid , began training young boys and girls on Monday at the Newman Katuta Stadium in Opuwo as part of its Educational Football Programme . The foundation , which strives to provide young children aged 5 to 14 with sporting education and values through football , saw around 70 boys and girls from six primary schools in Opuwo participate in training sessions scheduled to last the entire week . Speaking at the official launch , Spain ‘ s Ambassador Alberto De La Calle Garcia stated that the training clinics are more than just about teaching young players how to kick a ball ; they are strategically designed to instil discipline , equality , respect , and overall well – being among young learners . He encouraged all participants to seize the opportunity by demonstrating sportsmanship while learning beyond football . ” You will learn more than just how to kick a ball . You will not only improve your athletic abilities but also develop import

ant life skills ,” he stated . Timo Tjongaerero , the programme manager , indicated that the Opuwo programme is the final clinic of the year and that the goal is to establish school leagues at the primary level , with an emphasis on developing regional teams at an early age . According to Tjongaerero , selected regional teams will compete against each other , particularly from other areas where the national squad will be chosen . ” This team will then play against the other eight towns we have visited . Thereafter , we will select a national team that will go to Madrid , Spain , to compete in the Real Madrid Foundation tournament ,” he added . Speaking at the same event , Opuwo Mayor Rosa Mbinge Tjeundo said that the football clinics will not only teach young players essential skills but will also help in cultivating youthful talents , discipline , and teamwork . ” We aim to develop not just future football stars but young leaders who will use the values of sports to inspire positive change in our community ,

” she noted . The Real Madrid Foundation promotes sport among underprivileged children as both an educational tool and a means of fostering social diversity . The charity also provides trainers and sports equipment to youngsters , enabling them to play and pursue their aspirations .

