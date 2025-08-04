Neymar Brace Fires Santos Past Juventude with 3-1 Victory



Rehoboth: The Rehoboth Town Council on Sunday commissioned Hage Geingob Drive, renaming the former D1210 Street in honour of the late President Hage Geingob. The ceremony coincided with what would have been Geingob’s 84th birthday and brought together national leaders, community representatives and members of the Geingob family.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Mayor Justin Coetzee stated that the act represented more than a change of signage. “We are not merely unveiling a street name, we are unveiling a legacy. We are not gathered here as individuals from different places and titles, but as a united people who have come to honour a man whose name will echo through the corridors of time,” he said. He added that the renaming was a public statement of the town’s commitment to values associated with Geingob.





The motion to rename the street was introduced by councillor Jacky Khariseb and forms part of a wider initiative to recognise leaders at both national and community level. A second motion will see Church Street renamed Kaptein Hans Diergaardt Street, in tribute to the late Rehoboth Baster leader.





Former Speaker of the National Assembly, Professor Peter Katjavivi, spoke about Geingob’s role during Namibia’s transition to independence. “He provided enlightened leadership. As chairperson of the Constitution Drafting Committee, Dr Geingob led the way for a democratic, peaceful and independent Namibia,” he said.





Former First Lady, Monica Geingos, the widow of the late president, during her keynote address recalled his background and focus on education. “Before politics, Hage was a teacher in Tsumeb. As a son of a farmworker and a domestic worker, he understood that education was the only escape from hardship. He believed education is the greatest equaliser,” she said. She added that Geingob remained committed to learning throughout his life. “If someone questioned the value of education, he’d laugh and say, ‘You can’t cheat education.’ And if he found your opinion ill-informed, he’d look you in the eye and say, ‘My dear, reading is important’.”





The programme included a tree-planting ceremony in memory of both Geingob and Sam Nujoma.

