RMB Namibia named best trade finance bank in Namibia

RMB Namibia was recently named Best Trade Finance Bank in Namibia 2023 at the 23rd annual ‘World’s Best Trade Finance Providers Awards’ by Global Finance magazine.

RMB Namibia Chief Executive Officer, Philip Chapman, in a media statement on Friday said the awards recognise the steady growth achieved in the trade sector over the past year, which was fuelled by increased automation and innovation as a result of the pandemic.

This year’s winners, he said, were credited with outperforming their competitors in terms of product and service offerings.

“We are honoured to have our efforts to enable our clients’ success recognised by the industry in this way. The Best Trade Finance Bank Award demonstrates our dedication to serving the Namibian people by being their preferred banking partner and providing innovative financial solutions,” he said.

According to Chapman, the award recognises RMB’s ability to deliver solutions in a difficult economic environment and to assist clients in navigating the difficult circumstances that continue to affect their businesses and customers.

He noted that by investing in product enhancements and innovation, the bank creates long-term value in the businesses of its clients.

“Nothing is more important to us than excellent client service, and the way we achieve this is through digital innovation, on-the-ground knowledge of the Namibian economic landscape and, of course, hard work. RMB Namibia’s multi-platform products and services have evolved in response to our clients’ increasing demand for sophisticated financial services,” Chapman stated.

Global Finance was founded in 1987 and has readers in 193 different countries. The publication regularly selects the best performers among banks and other financial service providers.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency