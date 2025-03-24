

Moscow: Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) announced the detention of an employee from one of the country’s oversight agencies for allegedly providing Ukraine with information regarding security arrangements at Russian industrial and energy facilities located in border areas.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the FSB disclosed that the detained individual, an employee from the central office of a Russian control and supervisory body, is suspected of high treason. The investigation revealed that this Russian citizen had established a confidential relationship with representatives from Ukraine to aid them in activities detrimental to Russia’s security.





In 2024, the suspect allegedly “volunteered information to Ukraine about fortification measures at Russian industrial and energy facilities in border areas,” along with details about the deployment of Russian armed forces units, as stated by the FSB.





The FSB has initiated a criminal case on high treason under Article 275 of the Russian Criminal Code. The suspect is to remain in custody as the investigation proceeds.

