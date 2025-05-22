Myanmar Hosts 59th ASEAN Senior Transport Officials Meeting in Yangon



Beijing: Chen Wenqing, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, is set to participate in significant international security meetings.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Chen will attend the 13th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues and the 10th Meeting of the China-Russia Law-Enforcement and Security Cooperation Mechanism. These meetings are scheduled to take place in Russia, where Chen will also extend his visit to Hungary from May 23 to 29.





A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Thursday that these engagements underscore the importance China places on international security collaboration and law enforcement cooperation with Russia and Hungary. The meetings are expected to address key security issues and enhance the existing cooperation mechanisms between the involved nations.

