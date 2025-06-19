Canada to Adjust Tariffs on U.S. Steel and Aluminum in Trade Talks



Sesfontein: Newly elected Sesfontein Constituency councillor, Bernadus ||Hoeb, has unveiled a strategic roadmap aimed at completing unfinished projects and addressing pressing community needs. This announcement comes as he prepares to contest again in the upcoming regional council and local authority elections in November.





According to Namibia Press Agency, ||Hoeb, representing the United Democratic Front (UDF), emerged victorious in the recent Sesfontein by-election, succeeding Hedrick Gaobaeb who vacated the position for a role in the National Assembly. ||Hoeb expressed confidence in his capability to lead, citing his 12-year tenure as a senior administration officer within the regional council. He emphasized his commitment to continue the work initiated by his predecessor.





The councillor’s agenda includes fast-tracking quality services for residents, with a focus on water provision, establishing a vocational training center, and offering scholarships to students. He highlighted the critical need to address water challenges faced by numerous communities, as well as the introduction of a higher learning institution to enhance educational opportunities within the constituency.





||Hoeb also plans to tackle human-wildlife conflict, a significant issue in Sesfontein, a designated conservation area. He proposed measures to ensure a stable water supply for both wildlife and humans, aiming to mitigate conflicts by maintaining separation between them.





In the by-election, ||Hoeb garnered 1,368 votes, surpassing his Swapo opponent, Titus Rungondo, who received 1,192 votes. Other contenders included Bennie Ganaseb from the Independent Patriots for Change with 585 votes, and Vemuii Kaisuma of the Popular Democratic Movement, who secured 162 votes.

