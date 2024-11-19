Shalyefu Re-Elected as Ongwediva Mayor for Another Term.



Ongwediva: Taarah Shalyefu was on Monday re-elected as mayor of Ongwediva and he will lead the council for the next 12 months. He will be deputised by Ulalia Katonyala, who retained her position as deputy mayor, while Naemi Amuthenu, Jona Helao and Fabiam George remain members of the management committee. Meanwhile, Mathew Tiyeho and Ottillie Haitota, both from IPC, are ordinary members of the seven-member Ongwediva Town Council office bearers.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Shalyefu pledged to continue working closely with all stakeholders for the benefit of the people and to ensure Ongwediva remains a preferred town for living and investment. He emphasized the importance of teamwork for the socio-economic development of the town and its inhabitants.

Shalyefu mentioned that the council does not only focus on capital projects but also on the social and economic welfare of residents. For the past four years, there has been no increase in tariffs due to economic hardships and the effects of COVID-19. In a

lignment with this approach, the council has introduced senior citizen rebates to provide additional support.

Additionally, Shalyefu highlighted the implementation of a 12-month interest waiver on fees accumulated during the COVID-19 pandemic to help alleviate financial stress faced by residents. As he takes on the responsibility of Mayor and Chairperson of the Council, Shalyefu committed to reflecting on past resolutions, assessing the rate of implementation, and determining the way forward.

He identified the housing backlog as a critical issue and stated that addressing it remains a top priority as they move forward.