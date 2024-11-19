Shaningwa Calls on Ogongo Residents to Rally Behind Nandi Ndaitwah.

  • November 20, 2024
Ogongo: Swapo Party Secretary General Sophia Shaningwa has urged community members of the Ogongo Constituency to rally behind Swapo candidate Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah in the Presidential and National election slated for 27 November. Shaningwa made the call during a Swapo Party meeting held at Iipanda village in the Ogongo district on Monday.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Nandi-Ndaitwah is described by Shaningwa as a true tested leader, who fought in the liberation struggle, which was aimed at freeing Namibians and enjoying the peace they have today. Shaningwa emphasized the importance of remembering the party’s history and warned against allowing personal grievances to overshadow the party’s legacy.

She highlighted the necessity for Swapo supporters to ensure the party’s victory by casting their votes for the Swapo Party. Shaningwa also stressed the importance of honesty among those assisting elders with voting, urging them not to cheat the elders of their votes.

Shaningwa criticized opposition partie
s, questioning what change they could bring to a country already liberated by those who fought for its freedom. She pointed to the development achieved under the Swapo Party-led government, including road infrastructure, schools, hospitals, housing, and water in many parts of the country.

She warned against being misled by newly formed parties seeking to betray the country by gaining assistance from former colonizers. During the event, Shaningwa welcomed back 15 members who re-joined the party from other parties.

Ogongo district coordinator for the party, Leonard Nangolo, also encouraged Namibians and the youth of Ogongo to vote in large numbers for the Swapo Party and its candidate.

