Former Uruguay Midfielder Lodeiro Rejoins Nacional



Nkurenkuru: The Kavango West Chief Regional Officer, Matheus Singambwe, has emphasised the need for ethical conduct and following proper procedures among public servants. Speaking at the Kavango West Regional Council staff meeting held at Nkurenkuru Community Hall on Friday, Singambwe issued a strong call for improved ethical standards and transparency among civil servants, while addressing concerns about workplace conduct and adherence to public service regulations.





According to Namibia Press Agency, representatives from various ministries in the region were also in attendance at the meeting, where the CRO emphasised the critical importance of proper and professional conduct. ‘Civil servants, we need to realign ourselves,’ he stated, highlighting the need for public servants to maintain professional standards and follow established procedures.





The regional leadership has implemented new measures requiring all staff members to declare their interests annually at the beginning of each financial year, including any family business connections. Singambwe explained that the initiative aims to prevent conflict of interest and ensure transparency in procurement processes and other official duties. ‘We need individual initiative to start reforms and improve public transparency,’ Singambwe noted, stressing that ethical behaviour extends beyond those directly involved in procurement activities. The declaration requirement applies to all staff members regardless of their specific roles.





On concerns raised about the tendency of some officials to prioritise external contacts over local residents, he said: ‘We need to prioritise the people of Kavango West in all regional activities, budget allocations should favour local residents and ensure timely payments for services rendered.’ The regional leadership has also focused on improving recruitment processes while maintaining compliance with the Public Service Act, he noted.





‘Recent recruitment exercises, including positions at local schools, have attracted hundreds of applications, demonstrating both the high demand for employment and the need for fair, transparent selection processes.’ Singambwe stressed that all recruitment must follow established public service guidelines, noting that ‘the Public Service Act prohibits restrictions on applications based on ethnicity or region’ while ensuring that processes remain competitive and merit-based.





These initiatives form part of broader efforts to align regional operations with national development goals and improve service delivery to the communities of Kavango West,’ he said. The regional council continues to work on implementing performance management systems and ensuring that all activities support the government’s development agenda. ‘The emphasis on ethics and transparency comes as part of ongoing reforms aimed at building public trust and ensuring effective governance at the regional level,’ said Singambwe.

