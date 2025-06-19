Canada to Adjust Tariffs on U.S. Steel and Aluminum in Trade Talks



Kavango West: Kavango West Governor Verna Sinimbo has called on young people in the region to embrace vocational education and innovation as key tools for development, urging them to use their skills to create jobs and drive local progress. Speaking during a public engagement at Satotwa village in the Mankumpi Constituency on Wednesday, Sinimbo encouraged young people to enroll in vocational training centres and highlighted the importance of self-reliance and practical skills to uplift their communities.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Sinimbo emphasized the enduring value of skills and the power of focusing on achievable goals. ‘The beautiful thing about learning is that nobody can take it away from you. Let’s emphasize the enduring value of skills and the power of focusing on what you can achieve. Vocational training can lead to confident, skilled professionals ready to contribute to their communities and the economy,’ said Sinimbo.





Sinimbo also addressed the issue of gender-based violence, urging men to reject passion killings and advocating for a cultural shift towards respect, dignity, and the protection of women and children.





The public engagement also saw the community voicing concerns about the high levels of livestock theft in the constituency, with hopes pinned on the planned checkpoint at Kapereki to mitigate these incidents. Kavango West Police Deputy Commissioner Johannes Kudumo responded by explaining that livestock theft often spikes post-harvest, when animals are left to graze unsupervised. Kudumo advised farmers to prioritize responsible cattle management to prevent theft and road accidents.





Health issues were another major concern, particularly the rising incidence of teenage pregnancies. The community cited inadequate reproductive health services and limited access to contraceptives as significant factors. Kavango West Regional Health Director Fransiska Hamutenya acknowledged these challenges and assured residents that efforts are underway to enhance service accessibility. She also highlighted a rise in food poisoning cases and urged the public to practice proper food handling from harvest to preparation.

