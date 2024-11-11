Soybean Futures Close Lower at Dalian Commodity Exchange.



Dalian: No.1 soybean futures closed lower on Monday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE). The most active No.1 soybean contract for January 2025 delivery dipped 9 yuan (about 1.25 U.S. dollars) to close at 4,050 yuan per tonne.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the total trading volume of six listed No.1 soybean futures contracts on the exchange reached 144,725 lots, with a turnover of about 5.87 billion yuan. China, recognized as the world’s largest soybean importer, continues to be a significant player in the global soybean market.