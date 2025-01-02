Sri Lanka Stock Index Reaches Historic High, Surpassing 16,000 Mark



COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s All Share Price Index (ASPI) of the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) achieved a historic milestone on Thursday, surpassing the 16,000 mark for the first time. This development highlights the robust performance of the Sri Lankan stock market this year.





According to Namibia Press Agency, by the close of trading on Thursday, the ASPI recorded an increase of 403.94 points, reaching 16,348.55. The SandP SL20 index, which tracks the performance of 20 leading publicly traded companies on the CSE, stood at 4,971.87 points. Both indexes experienced a rise of over 2 percent by the end of the trading session, based on CSE data.





The market turnover for the day was reported at 12.86 billion rupees, approximately 44 million U.S. dollars. The positive trend in Sri Lankan stocks has been evident throughout the year, with the ASPI crossing significant thresholds. On December 23, 2024, the ASPI surpassed the 15,000 mark for the first time. Earlier, on November 13, the index crossed the 13,000 mark for the first time since January 31, 2022.





The ASPI serves as a measure of the overall market movement, while the SandP SL20 focuses on the performance of 20 leading companies listed on the CSE. This recent achievement underscores the ongoing bullish trend in the Sri Lankan stock market.

